94.5 percent receive first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine in Samoa’s Lotofaga district

The Ministry of Health confirmed the figure stands at 94.5 per cent.

More than 80 per cent of the eligible population in Vaisigano No. 2, Faasaleleaga No. 3, Lepa, Alataua Sisifo, Gagaifomauga No. 1 and Aleipata-Itu-i-Luga have received the first dose.

A total of 96,865 individuals nationwide composing of 50,579 males and 46,286 females have received the first jab and that represents 79.5 per cent of the eligible population according to the ministry.

Director-General Leausa Dr. Take Naseri said, “People do not think the virus will reach Samoa and that some do not believe that it can happen here.”

“You need the second dose in order to fight off the virus,” said Leausa. “Only a small percentage of the population has received the second dose.”

“We are really worried because if the virus gets here, there are people who cannot get vaccinated,” Leausa said.

“In order to protect those under 18 years of age, pregnant and nursing mothers and others who cannot get vaccinated like those who are allergic to the vaccine, the country needs as many people as possible to get full vaccinated.”

Samoa does not have any COVID-19 cases.