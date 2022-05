The previous government promoted the airport as a back-up for the main airport and to make access to American Samoa easier.

But the new FAST government dropped the idea because of its cost.

Most of the money has been paid out in compensation for the Ti'avea Village land that was to be used in the project and for the relocation of houses and graves from Ti'avea.

Photo file Samoa Airport Authority Annual Report 2020 Caption: Ti'avea Airport development