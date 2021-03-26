 

Academic says Samoa's FAST party getting around village blocks

BY: Loop Pacific
12:42, March 26, 2021
20 reads

A New Zealand-Samoan academic says the opposition Fa'atuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi, or FAST Party, is successfully conveying policy despite evidence showing it has been blocked from at least one village.

Samoa goes to the polls on 9 April.

Victoria University's Dr Iati Iati said FAST had been successful at adopting new technology and social media to communicate.

The politics and international relations senior lecturer said the move by some village chiefs to block the party from physically campaigning had limited success in the digital age.

"Nearly everyone has a cellphone. Everyone can communicate very easily with everyone so while they may have restricted FAST's engagement with certain villages etc, FAST's message is, it's getting through to the people."

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
FAST Party
Samoa general elections
  • 20 reads