ACP grouping acknowledges Samoa’s new leadership

Chikoti extended his congratulatory remarks to Fiame in an official statement from Brussels, Belgium.

He noted the “peaceful resolution” found after Samoa’s months-long “political stalemate and constitutional crisis.”

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Angola, also acknowledged the Court of Appeal ruling that brought an end to the unprecedented crisis.

He reiterated his commitment to working with Prime Minister Fiame and her new government for the achievement of “inclusive and sustainable development.”

“Mr. Georges Rebelo Pinto, acknowledges the ruling of the Samoa Court of Appeal which has resulted in the resolution of the three-month long political stalemate and constitutional crisis in the Independent State of Samoa,” the organisation's statement reads.

“Mr. Chikoti congratulates newly-elected Prime Minister, the Hon. Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and wishes her every success in her term-in-office,” he said.

“[He] reiterates his commitment to working with Prime Minister Mata’afa and her new government in the pursuit of the O.A.C.P.S.’ agenda and for the achievement of inclusive and sustainable development for Samoa.”