ADB and Samoa launch tugboat as part of Apia Port Project

“This project is transforming Apia Port into a safer, more secure, and greener international gateway,” said ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez.

“Resilient, efficient ports are critical elements of transportation links and supply chains in the Pacific and this new tugboat will assist vessels in Apia Port with fast, safe, and smooth berthing and unberthing operations.”

“Building resilience to climate change, strengthening border security, and boosting trade are all key components of the Apia Port Project,” said Minister of Works and Transport Infrastructure and the Samoa Port Authority Olo Afoa Fiti Vaai.

“We will continue working with ADB to make Apia Port a more secure, and greener international gateway.”

Tugboats play a critical role in Apia Port’s operations, connecting arriving vessels inside the reef and berthing and de-birthing of vessels, as well as helping emergency services conduct fire-fighting.

The new tugboat is named Sa’ula-60, which combines the Samoan word for blue marlin with celebrations for Samoa’s 60th year of independence.

It will replace two aging tugboats that have a collective age of about 50 years and currently operate well below potential efficiency and safety standards.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and other guests attended the inauguration ceremony.