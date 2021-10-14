AFP and Samoa Police sign extension to partnership

The partnership has been behind some of the Samoan Police service’s continued growth the Savali newspaper reports.

The Acting Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino FIlipo congratulated the Police Services for Samoa in being able to sign the partnership agreement calling it a continued step forward for Samoa’s growing police.

“As we all know, the Australian Federal Police is one of our key partners, and have been a great part of the driving force behind our services constant growth in the past years,” he said.

“To have their continued support is always a welcomed sight for our services, especially with the ongoing initiatives and the future of Samoa’s police services,” he added.

“Our police services deals with a lot of challenges, and there’s always more challenges we are dealing with nowadays, which is why this partnership is very important for us here at the Ministry of Police,” he added.

The agreement was signed virtually between Samoa Police and the Australian Federal police.

It is a four year extension of the collaboration, from 2021 to 2025.

Photo Australia High Commission