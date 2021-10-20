Alleged scammers appear in Samoa court

The Samoa Observer reports that Joseph Lafaele of Togafu'afu'a and Falelatai villages and Viliamu Leavasa Fa'aleleiga are facing more than 10 charges of obtaining money by deception last month.

The pair were arrested two weeks ago following a string of complaints to the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour which currently manages the Government's seasonal workers programme.

They are accused of defrauding more than 20 individuals by posing as agents for the seasonal workers scheme.

The paper reports some of the victims turned up at the Faleolo International Airport after they were told by the defendants that a flight scheduled last month would take them to work abroad.

Government prosecutor for the Attorney Generals office, Fuifui Ioane, asked for a two week adjournment to finalise charges.

Justice Fepulea'i Ameperosa Roma granted the adjournment and ordered the defendants to remain in custody.