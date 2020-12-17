American. Samoa’s request to Samoa for container ship reroute improbable

And the offer noted Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi will impact the import and export of crucial goods not to mention altering a lot of existing trade arrangements between the two countries.

“We export to American Samoa, through this shipping route, about 378 tons of fish per month as raw supply for the canneries, the territories biggest employers,” the Prime Minister said in a report in Savali Newspaper.

“I spoke with the leader of the Government of American Samoa, and we have a mutual understanding of the ramifications of an alteration in the shipping route,” he added.

Fishing companies that are based in Samoa package and export their products out to various countries in the region.

According to the Prime Minister, American Samoa is one of these countries.

The Samoan Government have already been in contact with the American Samoan government and the shipping companies that cater to the pacific region’s imported good and products.

“This is why we are in close contact with American Samoa, because aside from fish we also export 25 tons of taro a month to American Samoa,” he added.

Tuilaepa says these challenges are taken under considerations as discussions between the two Samoas continue.

Meanwhile, the Samoan Government is keeping the door open for repatriation of Samoan citizens living in the territory.

“We also discussed the possibility of having our borders open for our people there to come home. We are certain that American Samoa does not have a case and are safe,” he added.

For now shipping and airline links to the territory have been lifted but only to export cargo to American Samoa and for Samoan citizens in the territory to return home.

Photo supplied Samoa Government Media