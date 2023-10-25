American Samoa awaits outcome of Atoa o Samoa meeting

The meeting between the two Samoas was held on October 11 at the Taumeasina Island Resort in Apia as both nations commit to building closer social and economic relations and collaboration.

American Samoa Governor's chief of staff Loa Tuimavave Tauapa'i Laupola said that after receiving updates from the Samoan government, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa and Governor Lemanu P.S. Mauga "will conduct a review for final approval for the publication of the 'Outcomes' for the fourth Atoa O Samoa Meeting".

Loa said the executive meeting acknowledged ongoing joint efforts in trade, labour mobility, immigration, and border security.

He said that the meeting addressed the significance of enhancing telecommunications, environmental conservation, and sustainable fisheries management.

The meeting also discussed new measures and requirements for visitor travel permits for both governments.

Loa said the two governments highlighted the importance of strengthening relationships in education, sports, and culture, as well as transportation and infrastructure.

"Recognised achievements included the successful completion of various training programs, the hosting of the April trade show, and collaborative efforts to enhance disaster resilience," he said.

On the final day of the Atoa o Samoa, he said visits to different sectors in island of Savai'i "demonstrated Samoa's dedication to self-sufficiency and reducing dependence on imports, emphasising strategies for community-led growth."

"The site visits enabled the American Samoa delegation to explore potential avenues for collaborative assistance between the two governments," Loa said.

The next Atoa o Samoa meeting will be hosted by American Samoa, with an ongoing commitment to uphold the established memorandum of understanding.

No information was available yet as to when American Samoa will host the next meeting but it is expected to be sometime next year.