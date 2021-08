The shortage of workers at the cannery since the start of the year, prompted StarKist Samoa to seek government permission to hire from Samoa, under the Guest Workers Permit law.

StarKist Samoa officials were in Apia more than a week ago to conduct recruitment and reports from Samoa indicates that were some 600 applicants.

Photo: Fili Sagapolutele Caption: American Samoa's Lieutenant Governor Talauega Eleasalo Ale