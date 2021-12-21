Amnesty International announces first-ever Pacific voice Tiumalu Peter Fa'afiu as Vice Chair

Samoan-born Kiwi Tiumalu, who's the former chair of the National Pacific Radio Trust, says he's pleased to be a part of the team.

"We were founded in 1965 as an activist movement.

“So the majority of our members are frontline activists, so where ever there's issues, whether it will be on the Mexican border, whether it be in Brazil in the Amazon or whether it be in the Philippines, we'll be on the frontline so it's an activist movement."

Amnesty International is a global movement of more than 10 million people in more than 150 countries and territories who campaign to end abuses of human rights.

PMN News reports Fa'afiu has been serving as the chair of the National Pacific Radio Trust (NPRT) since 2017 and passes the baton to Pacific language and culture advocate Saimoni Lealea.

NPRT is a charitable Trust that has governance over Pacific Media Network, who run both Niu FM and 531pi.

Fa’afiu says he aims to use his experience on a national level to his advantage as he moves onto an international role.

"I'll start distilling that information and looking at it at a global perspective and it's just like I did with PMN, looking at it from a national perspective.

“So distilling is still important, communication is still important, understanding structures, responsibility is still important."

Photo PMN News Caption: Tiumalu Peter Fa'afiu appointed Vice Chair of Amnesty International, the first person of Pacific origin