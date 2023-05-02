Aotearoa loses dedicated Pacific academic Dr Tasileta Teevale

Dr Teevale was also a wife and a mother, a daughter, sister, and a friend to many.

Pacific academics across the country have paid tribute to the academic who passed away in April, aged 50.

Known for her passion, dedication and advocacy for Pacific education, Dr Teevale was appointed the first Director of Pacific Development at Otago University in 2013.

One of her key roles was to drive the University’s newly adopted Pacific Strategic Framework 2013-2020.

Graduating from Otago in 1995 with a Physical Education degree, Dr Teevale entered directly into a lecturing position in Exercise Science at UCOL (Universal College of Learning) in Palmerston North.

She also completed a Master of Business Studies at Massey University.

Dr Teevale also joined the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) National and Regional Advisory team and was a TEC Regional Advisor in the Counties Manukau office.

She also worked at local government level, in the Manukau City Council’s Strategic Development Unit in Auckland.

Dr Teevale completed her PhD at the University of Auckland and completed a Post Doctoral Research Fellowship in the School of Population Health.

Her research focused on Pacific family and adolescent health.

After being away from Dunedin for more than 20 years, Dr Teevale returned to the deep South for her new role.

Her family migrated from Samoa in the 1980s when her father, Reverend Fuifui Snr, received a scholarship to study at Otago.

In 2021, Dr Teevale was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Pacific education and public health research.

Dr Teevale is survived by her husband Matiu and their three sons and we offer our sincere condolences at this time.

Photo file University of Otago Caption: Dr Tasileta Teevale, Director of Pacific Development at the University of Otago