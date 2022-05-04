Apolima Island residents praise Covid-19-free environment

To date, no one has tested positive for Covid-19.

One of the chiefs, Salesulu Puluseu is grateful for how the islanders have played their part to keep Covid-19 out of the island.

“We’ve been very careful with our fight against the Covid-19, keeping people as much as possible from traveling to the main island and we’re very grateful that our island has been free of Covid-19 from the start,” he said.

The residents don’t have to travel much for food as their land is blessed with plantations, vegetable gardens and pigs.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the residents had limited boat transportation to Upolu and banned children from leaving the island.

Health officials traveled to the island last week to conduct vaccinations and Covid tests for the residents.

The Ministry of Health and the National Emergency Operations Centre are yet to release an update on the vaccination roll-out in Apolima.

Last month, NEOC reported that there were no positive cases from Apolima.

About ten families reside on the island with about five members each.

Apolima island also has only one church, the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa and one boat travelling inter-island for transportation.

Photo by New Zealand Geographic website caption" Apolima Island