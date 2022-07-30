 

Ardern to lead delegation to Samoa for the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship

BY: Loop Pacific
13:17, July 30, 2022
18 reads

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will lead a parliamentary and community delegation to Samoa from 1-2 August to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, between New Zealand and Samoa.

Prime Minister Ardern says the trip builds on Prime Minister of Samoa Fiame Naomi Mata'afa’s visit to New Zealand in June and provides another opportunity for us to reflect on our shared past and think ahead to a shared future.

In 1962 Samoa became the first Pacific nation to achieve independence after more than 50 years of New Zealand’s administration. Two months later the Treaty of Friendship was signed, committing both governments to working together to promote the welfare of the people of Samoa, and conduct the relationship in the spirit of close friendship. 

Tagata Pasifika reports the delegation to Samoa includes, Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage,Carmel Sepuloni, Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio, National party leader of the opposition, Christopher Luxon alongside representatives from each political party in Parliament and a delegation of New Zealand and Pacific leaders. 

 

Photo file  Caption: NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern 

     

Tags: 
Samoa
New Zealand
60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship
  • 18 reads