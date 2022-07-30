Ardern to lead delegation to Samoa for the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship

Prime Minister Ardern says the trip builds on Prime Minister of Samoa Fiame Naomi Mata'afa’s visit to New Zealand in June and provides another opportunity for us to reflect on our shared past and think ahead to a shared future.

In 1962 Samoa became the first Pacific nation to achieve independence after more than 50 years of New Zealand’s administration. Two months later the Treaty of Friendship was signed, committing both governments to working together to promote the welfare of the people of Samoa, and conduct the relationship in the spirit of close friendship.

Tagata Pasifika reports the delegation to Samoa includes, Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage,Carmel Sepuloni, Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio, National party leader of the opposition, Christopher Luxon alongside representatives from each political party in Parliament and a delegation of New Zealand and Pacific leaders.

Photo file Caption: NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern