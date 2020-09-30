Asco Motors Samoa donates generator sets to Government

The company’s Manager of Sales and Marketing, Vaoga Lipa applauded the work of the Government’s frontline agencies that are directly or indirectly involved in the fight to keep the country free from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Yamaha generator sets valued at $12,950 tala are gasoline powered and ideal for use in the field during emergency situations.

On hand to receive the sets were CEO Leasiosiofaasisina Oscar Malielegaoi and Senior Officials of the Ministry of Finance during a brief ceremony at the Company’s Apia Headquarters recently.

CEO Malielegaoi thanked Asco Motors for the timely assistance.

Photo supplied