Associate Prof Amosa appointed new NUS Vice Chancellor and President

The university’s Board and Selection Panels recommended Tufuisa’a to the post following the completion of interviews for the four applicants.

Tufuisa’a was described by the panel as the best candidate for the job based on her “holistic overview and in depth knowledge of NUS” coupled by her managerial skills and experience as evidenced in the “strategic and impressive development of her Faculty and staff over her tenure as Dean, Head of Department and throughout her 30 years of service to NUS as a leading academic, lecturer, researcher, administrator and mentor.”

Also as the staff elected Senate Representative to Council, the Associate Professor is “reliable, people-focused, compassionate and consultative.”

“Strategically, Associate Professor Tufuisa’a Patila Amosa can effectively drive the university’s mission and vision for the next five years,” continued the recommendation.

The government said the appointment is for three years.

Photo supplied