Auga sells samomas to support his family

The 58-year-old does this for five days a week.

He said he wakes up with his wife at around 3am everyday and starts preparing samosas straight after their devotion.

“Every morning except Saturday and Sunday, I wake up to help my wife. And I make sure that the samosas are delivered just after 6am every morning.”

“I aim to deliver my fresh batch of samosas to the store by the time the shop opens in the morning,” he said.

Auga makes $32 tala from an order of 40 or 80 sene for one samosa.

His friend, who owns the local village store, then sells them for $1 tala each.

The father of four says the income from their small business venture has helped to put their children to school.

“My youngest is in Year 12 at Pesega and the eldest is around 30.They have all grown up and yes, we also have grandchildren,” he said.

Auga added their small business is their only source of income at this time.