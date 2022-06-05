Aust looking to make immigration from the Pacific easier

Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong revealed the proposed plan during discussions with Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa while in Samoa this week.

Wong said one of the issues confronting Pacific islanders keen on working in Australia is the challenge of moving with their families.

She told a joint press conference the Pacific Labour Scheme visa is a longer one compared to the 8-9 months visa issued for the seasonal workers programme.

The Senator said the proposed visa scheme will enable a limited number of 3000 Pacific islanders to have access through a pathway to residency in Australia.

She added that it's modelled on the New Zealand quota system which annually allows a limited number of Pacific Islanders to emigrate.

Wong said her government will work with the region on the details to ensure there are not too many applications from a particular nation, which might not be sustainable.