Australia’s Governor General David Hurley in Samoa for his official visit

A statement said “The Governor General of Australia and his delegation arrived yesterday at Faleolo International Airport on an Australian Defence Force Aircraft and were welcomed by the Hon. Prime Minister, Afioga Fiame Naomi Mataafa.”

The Samoa Police performed the Guard of Honour for their first official visit to Samoa.

In Samoa, they will meet with Head of State Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi II as well as Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa to pass on Australia’s congratulations for Samoa’s recent 61st Independence celebrations.

The visit is an opportunity to celebrate the close friendship between our nations.

The Governor-General and Mrs Hurley are visiting Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Cook Islands and Vanuatu to celebrate and further strengthen the close bonds between Australia and our Pacific friends.