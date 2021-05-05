Australia appoints Emily Luck as High Commissioner to Samoa

Ms Luck will also be accredited to American Samoa.

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne announced the appointment yesterday.

Payne said this year marks the significant milestone of 50 years of formal diplomatic relations between Australia and Samoa.

“Australia and Samoa share a strong and enduring partnership underpinned by people-to-people links and spanning security, economic, social, sport and cultural spheres.”

“Our development partnership is helping with Samoa’s response to COVID-19, strengthening health systems, protecting vulnerable communities and supporting economic recovery. This partnership is estimated at $37.2 million (2020-2021).”

“Our security cooperation, including our defence and policing ties, is contributing to our regional security. We also work closely in disaster and climate resilience.”

Ms Luck is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and most recently was Chief of Staff to the Secretary.

She has previously served overseas in Port Moresby, Port of Spain and held various positions in Canberra.