Australia congratulates Samoa's new FAST Party Government

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison congratulated incoming Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and looks forward to working closely with her government to strengthen our longstanding partnership.

“We commend the institutions of the Samoan Government and the Samoan people for their patience and for allowing the democratic, constitutional and legal processes to take their proper course.”

“Following this final decision of the Court of Appeal it is important that all parties in Samoa respect the rule of law and the democratic process and comply with the directions of the Court. We look forward to all Samoa’s elected members participating actively in the new Parliament,” Morrison said in a statement.

The court's decision on Friday brought to an end nearly three-months of political stalemate.

Caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and his Human Rights Protection Party would not concede to a defeat.