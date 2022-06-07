Australia donates medical supplies to Samoa

During the handover Wong said Australia wishes to continue working with Samoa in the future to strengthen their partnership.

“I’m very pleased that we’re handing over tons of medical supplies to support the treatment of someone with severe Covid in the main hospital or in district hospitals.”

“Australia has a new government and we want to work in partnership with you as we know that we all face the challenges of Covid-19 like the economic challenges,” Wong said.

The supplies consisted of Personal Protective Equipment, drugs and other health equipment.

The Minister of Health, Valasi Toogamaga Tafito Selesele acknowledged the assistance provided by Australia.

“In addition to this, Samoa has also received medical equipment for hydro oxygen delivery such as oxygen concentrators and oxygen delivery consumers,” he said.

Valasi also thanked Australia for supporting the implementation of the new E-health system.

“Having implemented these systems, we are seeing positive results especially during Samoa Covid-19 preparations,” said Valasi.

Continued efforts to rebuild Australia’s goodwill in the Pacific saw Foreign Minister Wong visit Samoa on Thursday.

Photo Talaia Mika Caption: Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (right) presents medical supplies to the Minister of Health Valasi Toogamaga Tafito Selesele