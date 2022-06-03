Australia pledges to replace Samoa’s Nafanua II

The boat has been pledged by the Australian government to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties with Samoa.

The pledge was announced by the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong after meeting with the Prime Minister, Fame Naomi Mata’afa on Thursday.

Fiame was grateful for the assistance and said “I think it’s very generous on the part of the Australian Government and people in gifting us another patrol boat despite the unfortunate circumstances of our last boat.”

The Nafanua II was extensively damaged when it ran aground on a reef near Salelologa wharf while transporting police officers to Savai’i to manage a protest during the election period in August last year. The patrol boat was salvaged. However, after a thorough assessment was conducted in Cairns, the vessel was found to be beyond economical repair.

The $30 million Nafanua II was also gifted to Samoa by Australia under the Pacific Maritime Security Programme two years ago.