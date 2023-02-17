Australian employers urge Samoa to provide clear plan on future of seasonal worker programme

Samoa temporarily blocked workers coming to Australia and New Zealand around concerns the programme was eroding local businesses, but is planning to resume the program later this month.

ABC Pacific reports Steve Burdette, executive officer of the group, Approved Employers Australia, has said Australian farms need more clarity around Samoa's plans.

"You plan well in advance to get workers in, and having these kinds of disruptions interrupts business continuity and it lets a lot of people down in the process," he said.

"So we encourage them [Samoa] to come up with a firm statement so we can know what the rules are and what the arrangements are going forward."

