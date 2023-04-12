Australian Minister’s visit to strengthen partnership with Samoa

The announcement was made by the Australia Minister in a media release issued Tuesday.

According to the release, Conroy will also be visiting Vanuatu.

"This week I will travel to Samoa and Vanuatu to strengthen Australia’s deep and longstanding partnerships in the Pacific," he said.

He said while being in Samoa, he will meet with Samoa’s Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II, Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa and senior members of her cabinet.

"I look forward to progressing our Australia-Samoa Bilateral Partnership Arrangement – which was signed earlier this year – through discussions on climate action, regional security, sport and labour mobility.

"I will have a valuable opportunity to listen to regional perspectives on environmentally sustainable development through a visit to the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program (SPREP).

"In Vanuatu, I will meet Prime Minister Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau to discuss Australia’s commitment to our security partnership and our continued support to Vanuatu’s recovery following the recent devastating tropical cyclones Kevin and Judy."

Conroy added he will meet NGO partners to acknowledge their contributions towards humanitarian and disaster response, and hearing how they are supporting affected communities.

"The Australian Government is listening to our partners in the Pacific to ensure initiatives and resources respond to the region’s diverse needs.

"We are deeply committed to working closely with all members of the Pacific family towards our shared goal of a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Pacific region now and into the future."



Photo supplied