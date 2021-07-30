Australian PM Morrison grateful to Samoa’s Tuilaepa for his leadership

Morrison took to his official Twitter page this week to show his appreciation for that Samoa's longest serving head of Government.

“Thank you to outgoing Samoan PM Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi for his longstanding leadership and service to the people of Samoa and to the wider Pacific family, and for further strengthening Samoa-Australia ties,” Mr Morrison said in a tweet late Monday.”

Last weekend, Morrison tweeted that he was honoured to speak with Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa.

“Australia sends warm congratulations & wishes you every success. I look forward to working with you on a relationship that is important & strong.”

“As a Pacific family we will face the challenges of COVID together.” he tweeted.