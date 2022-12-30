 

Australian Survivor season filmed in Samoa to air in Australia next month

BY: Loop Pacific
08:21, December 30, 2022
The eighth season of Australian Survivor, with the Heroes vs. Villains theme that was shot in Samoa, will be aired in Australia on January 30, 2023.

Network 10 has announced the premiere date for the new season and it’s set to pit returning players against a bunch of Survivor newcomers in an epic battle of good and evil, against each other on the island of Samoa to find out what kind of person it takes to win the title of Sole Survivor as they attempt to Outwit, Outplay and Outlast their fellow castaways.

The season includes a mix of returning players and newbies, each categorized for their heroic characteristics or their villainous tendencies reports Radio Polynesia. 

‘The series will see 12 former Survivor castaways divided into two tribes based on their status as either a “hero” or a “villain” alongside 12 new players.’

The last time Australian Survivor was in Samoa in 2016.

 

Photo Paramount 

     

