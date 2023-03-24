Austrian Ambassador presents credentials to Samoa Head of State

The ceremony was held at the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II’s residence at Vailele.

During the ceremonial remarks, Ambassador Strohmayer expressed his sincere appreciation for the opportunity to present his letters of credentials to the Head of State of Samoa and conveyed the warm greetings from the Federal President, Alexander van der Bellen as well as the Government and people of Austria.

He emphasized Austria’s close and friendly relations with Samoa throughout the years and that both countries continue to work well with each other through cooperation at the multilateral level.

He also affirmed Austria’s commitment in the fight against climate change and the importance in cooperating with other nations for climate action.

As Ambassador, Strohmayer is ambitious to substantially strengthen bilateral cooperation between Austria and Samoa fostering personal contacts at all levels and especially at the people-to-people level.

In his responding remarks during the credential ceremony, the Head of State of the Independent State of Samoa expressed his gratitude to President, Alexander van der Bellen for his kind sentiments and reciprocated his best wishes to the President, the Government and people of Austria.

The Head of State acknowledged the importance of Samoa and Austria relations at the bilateral and international level to address issues of mutual interest, highlighting that it is through our shared beliefs and values for democracy, governance, peace and security, environmental conservation and sustainable development that bind the strong friendship between both countries.

In addition, the Head State expressed his confidence that the appointment of the Ambassador will yield many opportunities for Governments and wished His Excellency well in his tenure as the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Austria to Samoa.

Ambassador Strohmayer is a career diplomat who served in various Government positions within the Austrian Government.

Photo credit: Supplied. Photo caption: Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Samoa, Wolfgang Lukas Strohmayer (left) and Samoa's Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II.