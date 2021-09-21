Avele College to represent Samoa in FIRST Global Robotics Challenge

Avele College is competing in the international Knockout style competition that pits teams head-to-head to build robots and display their scientific knowledge.

Avele Association President, Muliagatele James Ah Wais said they are teaming up with Samoa Information Technology Association or S.I.T.A. for the competition.

The 'For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology' international challenge has drawn more than 200 competing teams this year.

F.I.R.S.T. Global is a United States-based not-for-profit organisation established by the founder of F.I.R.S.T.

Its mission is to inspire leadership and innovation in youth from all nations by empowering them through education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — also known by the common abbreviation, S.T.E.M.