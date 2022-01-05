Baby dies in Samoa after being electrocuted at home

Deputy Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo confirmed the death of the toddler and expressed condolences to the family.

The incident reinforced a call by the Ministry of Police and Prisons for parents and guardians to be vigilant when it come to the safety of their children.

Responding to questions from Radio Polynesia, Auapa'au said that losing a child is never easy but this tragic incident could have been avoided.

He said adults in the family home need to make sure young children can't reach electric sockets, cabinets and shelves are inaccessible, and for a TV stand to be mounted securely to avoid it falling on children.

He said the police are investigating.