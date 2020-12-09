 

Bad weather forces cancellation of Samoa Shipping’s inter-island service

BY: Loop Pacific
13:21, December 9, 2020
29 reads

Samoa Shipping Corporation Limited has cancelled all remaining sailing between Mulifanua and Salelologa today due to bad weather.

In a statement the company said it would issue an update in due course.

Samoa Meteorology Division has identified Tropical Disturbance 01F which is currently located to the west of Savaii Island.

Meanwhile, a convergence zone which links to the system lies within the vicinity of Samoa with associated rain and thunderstorms.

A heavy rain and wind warning remains in effect for all of the country.

There is also a flood advisory for all major rivers and vulnerable areas.

 

Photo file Samoa Shipping Corporation Ltd 

     

Tags: 
Samoa Shipping Corporation Ltd
Inter-island service
Bad Weather
  • 29 reads