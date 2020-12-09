Bad weather forces cancellation of Samoa Shipping’s inter-island service

In a statement the company said it would issue an update in due course.

Samoa Meteorology Division has identified Tropical Disturbance 01F which is currently located to the west of Savaii Island.

Meanwhile, a convergence zone which links to the system lies within the vicinity of Samoa with associated rain and thunderstorms.

A heavy rain and wind warning remains in effect for all of the country.

There is also a flood advisory for all major rivers and vulnerable areas.

Photo file Samoa Shipping Corporation Ltd