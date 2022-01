The Samoa Observer reports Samoa Airways started operating flights between Faleolo airport and Maota airstrip on Savaii island on Tuesday as hundreds found themselves unable to travel after the Samoa Shipping Corporation cancelled sailings due to high seas.

But most stranded passengers were unable to fork out the WST$85 one way ticket, with many opting to wait out the bad weather.

The Samoa weather office is forecasting continued strong winds and high sea swells.