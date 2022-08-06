However, Shepherds Reign's Filivaa James and Oliver Leupolu said although the majority of Pacific people don't gravitate towards metal or rock being different is okay.

"There's always room to do crazy things no one's done before - I think thats the biggest message is just don't be afraid - do whatever you want to do just like what we did even our parents were against us but we still went against it so do what you want to do."

The inaugural Arch Angel Independent Artist Award was presented to lilbubblegum.

The 18-year-old released his debut single af1 in 2019, and it quickly became an online sensation during New Zealand's first covid lockdown in the autumn of 2020.

The viral hitmaker says pursuing your dreams as a new music artist comes at a cost.

"I think the biggest challenge is definitely the tall poppy syndrome, especially in New Zealand, because when you're doing something different people want to pull you down and you might not be bothering them but they just don't know - that's just the way it is in New Zealand."

"I feel like it's slowly shifting with the newer generation but there's a few people that feel that way and it's the hardest thing coming through as a new artist."

Several first-time finalists won their respective categories including Anthem who were recognised with 531pi Best Pacific Gospel Artist, while Sam V and Lisi were awarded Best Pacific Soul/RnB Artist and Niu FM Best International Pacific Artist respectively.