 

Big names down for Samoa music festival

BY: Loop Pacific
08:26, May 23, 2023
Motherland Samoa, one of the largest music festivals in the country, is set to feature during Samoa's independence celebration at Apia Park.

Leading the group of Pacific artists is F1J1, international star J Boog, and a strong contingent from both Australia and New Zealand, including HP Boyz, Lisi, Savage, DJ Noiz, Kennyon Brown, Tomorrow People, and Wayno.

Established and emerging local artists will also be performing, such as Mautoatasi & Matalena, Zipso, and the Pacific Love Band reports RNZ Pacific.

PacifiCast founder Julius Tuigamala says this festival was built from the heart to serve both the Pasifika community and extremely talented artists.

 

Photo Facebook/Pacificast

     

