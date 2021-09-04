Biosecurity training to strengthen Samoa Quarantine Services

The 3-day biosecurity training will be carried out with Samoa Quarantine Services as part of the Pacific Regional Integrated Food and Security Initiative to COVID-19 (PRISCO19) project funded by the European Union and implemented by The Pacific Community (SPC) Land Resources Division.

Segialii Louise Marie Malaki- Fa’aofo (Assistant Chief Executive Officer of the Quarantine Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries) said the training was focused on enhancing staff capacity and providing a much-needed refresher to improve the quality of services as biosecurity plays a critical role to protect Samoa and its biodiversity.

“We’re committed to safeguard Samoa during the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought with it new challenges, in addition to the existing biosecurity risks in the region such as African Swine Fever, Fall Army Worm, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and others. With these emerging challenges, it’s important to adapt and improve effectiveness of our biosecurity services so that we are not only protecting our environment but keeping out diseases that could devastate our crops and livestock industry and human health.”

The training will bring together 34 participants including staff from the Samoa Quarantine Services. The technical expertise for this training will be provided by the Australia Department of Agriculture Water and Environment (DAWE), VSA Biosecurity Advisor (MPI) together with the support of the SPC Biosecurity & SPS team. The participants will improve their skills, knowledge and experience on topics ranging from fumigation and inspection services, monitoring for pests and diseases, phytosanitary issues and market access, international biosecurity standards and protocols, existing international and national legal frameworks and managing the divisional financial budgets and key performance indicators.

“This a great opportunity to create a rejuvenating space for biosecurity staff to highlight the importance of their work and boost morale, especially during this time when the global community is facing the pandemic crisis,” said Segialii.

Samoa MAF is dedicated to continuing the work in improving the biosecurity system, building awareness, and strengthening partnerships with SPC and relevant stakeholders to help protect against threats.

Photo supplied Caption: Quarantine ACEO Segialii Malaki-Faa’ofo, Senior Management and Staff, Ministry of the Agriculture and Fisheries.