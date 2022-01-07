Bodies of men killed in American Samoa will be returned to families in Samoa

The CEO of LBJ hospital Faumuina John Faumuina, informed Attorney General Fainuulelei Ala'ilima Utu that autopsies for Ierome Vili and Fa'asaulala Ahoni have been completed.

Alatina Faleasi's autopsy was carried out yesterday, and the final one for Taumaoe Filipo would be conducted today.

Faumuina also informed the Attorney General that families of the men have been told about the release of their bodies.

All of the victims are citizens of Samoa and families have been waiting to plan their funerals.

Photo: Supplied Caption: Portraits of Taumaoe Filipo, Ierome Vili, Faasaulala Ahoni, and Alatina Faleasi who were killed in an accident,