Book Drive for Children in Samoa

It is easily detected if tested early and can be cured, but many Samoan children are still dying from the disease.

Rheumatic Relief is an organization which goes to Samoa and tests children for this disease.

One of the ways the organization gets the children to come and be tested is to offer backpacks with school supplies and children’s books.

This summer, the group will be going to Samoa with 4,000 backpacks to test that many children, they hope to be able to give each child three picture books, along with the backpacks.