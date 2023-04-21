British Foreign Secretary postpones visit to Samoa

A statement from the British High Commission in Samoa said instead Cleverly will travel to the UK via New Zealand at the earliest opportunity in order to stay on top of the situation.

Cleverly said, "I'm hugely disappointed not to make it to Samoa on this occasion and it is with massive regret this decision has been taken.

"Samoa, and the Pacific nations more widely, are important friends to the U.K. and it is frustrating to get so close but to not quite make it.

"I have expressed my regret and intention to do everything possible to meet again soon to Prime Minister, Fiamē.”

He was scheduled for a two-day visit from April 20 – 21 to Samoa.

Photo BBC Caption: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly