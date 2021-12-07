Buildings in Apia light up for Christmas festivities

The building has been lit up with lights despite the cancellation of this year’s festival of lights made popular by the previous administration.

Some of the main attractions for members of the public include the S.N.P.F. building at Matafele that opened the curtain to a stream of coloured lights on Beach Road.

Another building decorated with lights is the Central Bank of Samoa building as well as the Samoa Tourism Authority building.

Among the communities, the Brown family of Vaimoso who secured first place in last year’s Christmas Festival of Lights Competition also setup up Christmas lights and decorations at their home this year.

Last year the lights festival was spearheaded by the Samoa Tourism Authority in partnership with Government Ministries and agencies.