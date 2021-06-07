Cabinet approves extension of Samoa Police Commissioner’s contract

The extension was confirmed today in a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet/Secretary to Cabinet, Agafili Shem Leo.

The statement from Cabinet is in response to an article in the Samoa Observer newspaper titled “Police Chief’s contract cut short by Cabinet” published on Sunday 6th of June and related editorial, “Revoking of Top Cop’s Contract bad timing” published on Monday 7th of June.

The statement refuted the article and editorial saying “This is INCORRECT.”

“The Cabinet decision FK(21) Faapitoa 20 of Friday, 4th June, 2021 , approved the continuation of the Police and Prison Commissioner, Fuiavailili Egon Keil’s Contract for 6 months, starting from 6th June, 2021.”

According to the response, the extension of the Commissioner of Police and Prison Service’s contract is based on Part (13)2 of the State of Emergency Orders.

The State of Emergency for the protection of the country from the COVID 19, was extended for another 4 weeks following Cabinet's approval also on Friday, 4th June, 2021.

The extension will also allow for the Recruitment and Selection (R &S) process to take its course for the appointment of a Police Commissioner, as per conditions clearly stipulated in the Police Service Act 2009, Part 3 (Division 3, Section 12).

Agafili also stated that the government will continue to strengthen national efforts to keep Samoa protected from the virus while ensuring that peace, security, and social harmony are observed throughout the country - The extension of the Police Commissioner's contract for 6 months is also aligned to these priorities.

“We can also confirm that Cabinet in FK(21) Faapitoa 20, of 4th June, 2021 reappointed the Deputy Commissioner for Police and Prisons, Papalii Monalisa Keti, following the completion of the R & S process as per requirements of the Police Service Act, 2009,” he added.

The Office of the Attorney General is finalising the remaining processes for these appointments.

This Cabinet decision revoked all earlier Cabinet decisions (FKs) on this matter.

Photo: Supplied Caption: Commissioner of Police and Prison Service’s Fuiavailiili Egon Keil