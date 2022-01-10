Call for a commission of inquiry into Samoa 2021 election rejected

HRPP leader, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said this week there is a need to clarify in an inquiry that no "trickery" was done by assistant Electoral Commissioner, Afualo Daryl Mapu, that may have affected the outcome of elections for some candidates for HRPP.

Afualo was arrested by police during a drug raid on his property along with a female who also worked at the OEC.

TV1Samoa reports Lefau saying there is no reason an inquiry should be made just because the son of the Speaker was arrested during a drug raid.