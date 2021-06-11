Caretaker Prime Minister remains in office, political parties’ impasse deepens

A meeting held between the two political parties, the Faatuata i Le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) and the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) on Monday this week was a chance for the majority party to relay a message to their rivals to leave the building with a plan to walk into the Government building on Thursday.

But that did not go as planned.

FAST’s evacuation order as a majority was within a timeframe of 48 hours which was expected to end on Wednesday evening.

FAST’s deputy leader, Laauli Leuatea Schmidt told the media on Thursday morning that FAST did not push through with their plan to walk into the government building in order to maintain peace.

For now, their hope is in the hands of the judiciary to shine a light on the growing stalemate.

FAST took to social media to share their concerns of Thursdays’ activities against the Ministry of Police for not abiding by the law.

“We gave you 48 hours to vacate the building instead you disrespect the rule of law. We asked the Police for assistance and they say they are following orders..whose order?” FAST posted.

In the beginning of the week, four top government officials, Caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, Clerk of the Legislative Assembly, Tiatia Lima Graeme Tualaulelei, Attorney General Savalenoa Mareva Betham-Savalenoa and Former Speaker of the House, Leaupepe Toleafoa Faafisi were served with citations for contempt of Court.

Tuilaepa was not available for a comment nor did he release a statement to clarify the issue.

