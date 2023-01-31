Cargo ship plan in Samoa

Minister for Works, Transport and Infrastructure, Olo Fiti Va'ai, told Parliament a plan will go to Cabinet soon to purchase the cargo ship following discussions within the transport sector.

The Samoa Observer reports that Olo told Parliament the concerns raised by Members at the rising cost of living is attributed to freight charges over the last three years, going from as low as $3,800 tālā to just over $7,100 tālā for a 20-foot container.

In terms of the continuing rise in diesel prices, Olo said there is no doubt it will go up again, and having a cargo ship owned by the Government will assist the country.