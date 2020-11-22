Ceremony welcomes first Pacific female partner at global giant Price Waterhouse Coopers

More than ‌ ‌300‌ ‌people‌ ‌took part in the ceremony in central Auckland as Faleafa was formally welcomed to PwC.

She ‌says‌ ‌she‌ ‌was‌ ‌really‌ ‌surprised‌ ‌at‌ ‌her guest ‌turnout:‌ ‌“From‌ ‌our‌ ‌Pacific‌ ‌communities,‌ ‌from‌ ‌our‌ ‌health‌ ‌and‌ ‌social‌ ‌sectors‌ ‌and‌ businesses‌ ‌sectors,‌ ‌all‌ ‌to‌ ‌support.‌ ‌It’s‌ ‌so‌ ‌humbling.”‌ ‌ ‌

"‌Which‌ ‌means‌ ‌we‌ ‌really‌ ‌need‌ ‌to‌ ‌look‌ ‌at‌ ‌employment,‌ ‌enhancing‌ ‌education‌ ‌level,‌ ‌income‌ ‌and‌ ‌poverty‌ ‌and‌ ‌creating‌ ‌wealth‌ ‌for‌ ‌people‌ ‌that‌ ‌need‌ ‌it‌ ‌the‌ ‌most.‌

Faleafa will lead the Auckland Hauora practice and play a pivotal leadership role in PwC’s National Health practice with a particular focus on her specialties of mental health and wellbeing. She's a former head of the Le Va Pacific mental health support agency.

Faleafa is determined to make her mark. ‌

“What‌ ‌I‌ ‌get‌ ‌to‌ ‌do‌ ‌is‌ ‌support‌ ‌health‌ ‌and‌ ‌Pacific‌ ‌communities‌ ‌unleash‌ ‌their‌ ‌full‌ ‌potential‌ ‌which‌ ‌is‌ ‌what‌ ‌I've‌ ‌always‌ ‌done,”‌ ‌she‌ ‌says.‌ ‌

“This‌ ‌time‌ ‌I‘ve‌ ‌got‌ ‌a‌ ‌whole‌ ‌team‌ ‌of‌ ‌PwC‌ ‌professionals‌ ‌services‌ ‌backing‌ ‌me.‌ ‌So‌ ‌I’ve‌ ‌got‌ ‌so‌ ‌much‌ ‌more‌ ‌influence‌ ‌and‌ ‌muscles‌ ‌to‌ ‌actually‌ ‌do‌ ‌what‌ ‌I’ve‌ ‌already‌ ‌been‌ ‌doing,”‌ ‌she‌ ‌says.‌ ‌

Reducing the decade of disparity ‌that‌ ‌Pasifika‌ ‌and‌ ‌Maori‌ face in health is also on Faleafa’s mission list.‌ ‌

Faleafa‌ ‌says‌ ‌addressing‌ ‌the‌ ‌health‌ ‌care‌ ‌system‌ ‌through‌ ‌health‌ ‌isn’t‌ ‌changing anything‌ ‌but‌ there's a need ‌to‌ ‌look‌ ‌holistically‌ ‌at‌ ‌many‌ ‌factors.‌ ‌

“We‌ ‌have‌ ‌to‌ ‌look‌ ‌at‌ ‌broader‌ ‌social‌ ‌determinants‌ ‌of‌ ‌health,‌ ‌the‌ ‌commercial,‌ ‌the‌ ‌economic‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌cultural‌ ‌determinants‌ ‌of‌ ‌health‌ ‌and‌ ‌wellbeing.‌

"That’s‌ ‌what‌ ‌I’m‌ ‌going‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌really‌ ‌excited‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌address‌ ‌by‌ ‌using‌ ‌one‌ ‌of‌ ‌New‌ ‌Zealand’s‌ ‌largest‌ ‌professional‌ ‌firms‌ ‌to‌ ‌do‌ ‌that.”‌ ‌

PwC‌ ‌New‌ ‌Zealand‌ ‌employs‌ ‌more than ‌1600‌ staff ‌ ‌and‌ ‌has‌ ‌offices‌ ‌in‌ ‌ ‌Auckland,‌ ‌Waikato,‌ ‌Hawkes‌ ‌Bay,‌ ‌Wellington,‌ ‌Canterbury‌ ‌and‌ ‌Otago‌.

Photo PMN News