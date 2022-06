The Samoa Observer reports lawyer Afamasaga Michael So'onalole confirmed his client Sialele Mala Fuatai Ueli had the charges withdrawn in court last week.

He said Police initially dropped three charges and later asked the court for the remaining charges to be dropped too.

The 47-year-old officer was charged in January.

Afamasaga said he will be filing a report with the police to reinstate his client and back-pay her from the period of her suspension.