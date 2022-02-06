Charges likely for Samoa staff who breached quarantine protocols

The Samoa Observer reported the deputy Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo, saying the staffers are in quarantine and under investigation for possible criminal charges filed after they had come out of isolation.

Another deputy commissioner, Papalii Monalisa Keti, said there were no officers stationed at the quarantine site due to the limited number of staff.

In October last year a returning seasonal worker caused widespread panic when he escaped a quarantine site and visited several public places before ending up at a money transfer service.

He later faced charges for breaching the S.O.E. Orders.