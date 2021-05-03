Charter flight brings in workers from China for projects in Samoa

The flight arrived with 198 people in the country last Thursday.

On board were workers for the construction of the Chinese new embassy, Arts and Culture Centre Malifa – Friendship Park, TA Sports Centre, Police academy and Apia Port Safety Project.

There were also 49 businessmen from the private sector returning home.

Other travelers were 8 members of a medical team, 8 forensic pathologists, a member of the diplomatic staff of the embassy and a World Health Organisation staff.

In a statement last night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the new projects that will now begin with the arrival of project staff include the Apia Port safety project funded by the Asian Development Bank, the new Chinese Embassy and the Police academy.

The Forensic pathologist team will assist the courts and Ministry of Police in expediting the conclusion of outstanding cases requiring forensic analyses and subsequent release of bodies for burial.

Photo file