China’s Foreign Minister visits Samoa

The State Councilor arrived at the Faleolo International Airport on Friday via a Charter flight following a visit to Kiribati and before that the Solomon Islands.

The State Councilor was accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).

The Head of Delegation paid a courtesy call on the Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II at his residence Vailele, this morning followed by a bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa at the STA Fale.

The open environment and natural surroundings provided a fitting setting in view of the existing Covid situation and the precautionary measures encouraged for prevention.

The bilateral meeting aimed to strengthen the diplomatic relations between China and Samoa, which is marking its 47th year this year alongside Samoa’s 60th independence anniversary.

The meeting covered issues of mutual interest and concern including key regional priorities such as climate change, the pandemic and peace and security.

China is a key development partner for Samoa providing infrastructural developments in the health, education and public administration sectors, human resource development, sports development and technical cooperation in the agriculture sector. Key to the bilateral relations between China and Samoa is the adherence to the one China principle.

The culmination of the bilateral discussions included the signing of the following:

the Economic & Technical Cooperation Agreement for projects to be determined and mutually agreed between the respective Countries.

the Handover Certificate for the completed Arts & Culture Centre and the Samoa –China Friendship Park and

the Exchange of Letters for the Fingerprint laboratory for Police complementary to the construction of the Police Academy

Samoa and the People’s Republic of China will continue to pursue greater collaboration that will deliver on joint interests and commitments, and address key priorities that are in line with Samoa’s Pathway for the Development of Samoa.

Photo supplied Samoa Government