China’s Special Envoy for Pacific clarifies China’s motives in the pacific

Qian said he has scrutinised the AUKUS security pact recently signed between the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

He noted that China and the US have joint military exercises.

"This region is not exclusive for Australia or New Zealand or for the US," he said.

Qian said these are sovereign states and Samoa has the right to engage with all countries including China, Japan, South Korea and India.

"People talk about the rising presence of China in the region, as I have said, the Chinese are not newcomers and our relationship with the region is a step-by-step approach."

The envoy said his visits to the Pacific would become more regular as China tries to help the island nations within the Pacific develop.