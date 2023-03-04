China donates furniture to Sampoa’s Mataaevave College

Ambassador of China to Samoa Chao Xiao Liang handed over the furniture to the school.

Member of Parliament for the Fa’asaleleaga No. 2 Electoral Constituency Magele Sekati Fiaui accepted the desks and chairs on behalf of the College.

He thanked the Chinese government for its long-term support for the development of Samoa, and also thanked the Chinese Embassy in Samoa for its help in improving local teaching conditions,

Savali newspaper reports he said he looked forward to continuing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the future between the two countries.

The Ambassador told those who gathered at the ceremony that there can never be enough emphasis placed on the importance of education.

The donation of desks and chairs is one step towards ensuring that every student in the College has the resources urgently needed to achieve academic goals, and will make a positive impact on their long-term education he explained.

Photo Chinese Embassy Caption: Students of Mataaevave College at the handover ceremony